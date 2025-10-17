More in Industry

Samsung Biologics to spin off CDMO business from biosimilars

Korean, Japanese business leaders vow 'new era of cooperation' at bilateral conference in Tokyo

Chung Ki-sun takes over as chairman of HD Hyundai amid renewed importance of shipbuilding sector

Hyundai Motor focuses on China, India amid accelerating efforts to lessen dependence on U.S. market

Number of victims of KT data breach far larger than first reported, says telecom giant