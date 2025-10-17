 Samsung Electronics, C&T to invest $110 million in U.S. biotech firm Grail
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 15:45
A logo of Samsung is seen in an undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Samsung Electronics said Friday the company and its construction and trading affiliate, Samsung C&T, will invest a combined $110 million in Nasdaq-listed U.S. biotechnology firm Grail.
 
The two companies have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for strategic collaboration with Grail to introduce the U.S. firm's multi-cancer early detection test to Asian markets, according to Samsung Electronics.
 

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly invest $110 million in Grail for $70.05 per share of common stock, with the investment expected to close in early 2026, it added.
 
Grail is a health care company focused on identifying multiple deadly cancer types at early stages through AI-driven DNA analysis. Based on extensive clinical trial results, Grail's flagship Galleri test can detect more than 50 types of cancer with a single blood sample.
 
Through the partnership, Samsung C&T and Grail will work as exclusive partners to commercialize the Galleri test in Korea, with a potential expansion into other Asian markets, including Japan and Singapore.
 
Samsung Electronics also plans to explore potential strategic and operational collaborations with Grail, integrating its health data platform with Grail's technologies and datasets.
 
The strategic investment follows Samsung Electronics' acquisition of U.S. digital health technology company Xealth in July, part of a broader strategy to expand its health care information technology (IT) ecosystem.
 
“A potential collaboration with Grail could allow for the integration of our AI, our digital care platform and device ecosystem with Grail's clinical genetic data and technology, which could allow us to provide a level of personalization for our users to help them better understand their health,” said Hon Pak, senior vice president and head of the digital health team at Samsung Electronics.

Yonhap
