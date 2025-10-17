Korea's National Museum tops 5 million annual visitors, highest since founding in 1945

The National Museum of Korea said Friday that its annual attendance surpassed 5 million for the first time in its 80-year history.The museum recorded 5,016,382 visitors from Jan. 1 through Wednesday, up 69.7 percent from about 2.96 million during the same period last year, according to the museum.Of the total, 4.83 million were Koreans and 185,705 were foreign nationals.It marks the first time since the museum's founding in 1945 that its annual attendance exceeded 5 million.The surge comes amid rising global interest in Korean culture, boosted in part by the success of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."Last year, only four museums worldwide attracted more than 5 million visitors, according to The Art Newspaper, a British art publication. The Louvre in Paris led the list with 8.74 million visitors, followed by the Vatican Museums (6.83 million), the British Museum (6.48 million) and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (5.73 million). London's Tate Modern ranked fifth with 4.6 million visitors.Yonhap