 Korea's National Museum tops 5 million annual visitors, highest since founding in 1945
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Arts & Design

print dictionary print

Korea's National Museum tops 5 million annual visitors, highest since founding in 1945

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 10:41
People line up to buy tickets to the National Museum of Korea during Chuseok holidays in October. The museum said Oct. 17 that its annual attendance surpassed 5 million. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

People line up to buy tickets to the National Museum of Korea during Chuseok holidays in October. The museum said Oct. 17 that its annual attendance surpassed 5 million. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

 
The National Museum of Korea said Friday that its annual attendance surpassed 5 million for the first time in its 80-year history.
 
The museum recorded 5,016,382 visitors from Jan. 1 through Wednesday, up 69.7 percent from about 2.96 million during the same period last year, according to the museum.
 

Related Article

 
Of the total, 4.83 million were Koreans and 185,705 were foreign nationals.
 
It marks the first time since the museum's founding in 1945 that its annual attendance exceeded 5 million.
 
The surge comes amid rising global interest in Korean culture, boosted in part by the success of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."
 
Last year, only four museums worldwide attracted more than 5 million visitors, according to The Art Newspaper, a British art publication. The Louvre in Paris led the list with 8.74 million visitors, followed by the Vatican Museums (6.83 million), the British Museum (6.48 million) and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (5.73 million). London's Tate Modern ranked fifth with 4.6 million visitors.

Yonhap
tags national museum of korea

More in Arts & Design

Korea's National Museum tops 5 million annual visitors, highest since founding in 1945

Seoul Design Week defines the city's aesthetic with over 70 trendy brands

Hyundai Motor, Tate Modern unveil works of Maret Anne Sara in joint art project

Artists, curators and a BTS member all named as key Korean art market influencers

No longer 'soulless, boring and depressing': How the Seoul Biennale intends to humanize urban architecture

Related Stories

Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea

Director of the National Museum of Korea publishes an art history book for foreigners

HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products

Winners of 'Dress Like a Museum Exhibit 2025' announced Friday

Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele's works on show for 'Vienna 1900' exhibition
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)