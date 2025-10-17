전통과 현대가 어우러진 한국 음식 ‘꿀조합’
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 09:28
A match made in Hallyu: Contemporary and classic combinations of Korean cuisine
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday, October 10, 2025
Like peanut butter and jelly in the United States, Korea has its own food pairings that just work, bringing out the best in each other. Some are rooted in culinary balance, offering complementary tastes and textures.
food pairings: 음식 궁합
bring out the best in each other: 서로의 장점을 살리다
culinary balance: 맛 균형
미국의 땅콩버터와 잼처럼, 한국에도 찰떡궁합인 음식 조합이 있다. 서로의 맛과 식감을 돋보이게 하면서 맛 균형을 이루는 조합이다.
Others are favored for their nutritional benefits or cultural significance.
While certain combinations have been passed down for generations, others are modern creations popularized through television, film and, most notably, the eating shows popular on social media, mukbang.
cultural significance: 문화적 의미
popularized through: ~을/를 통해 유행하게 되다
어떤 조합은 영양학적 이유나 문화적 의미로 사랑받고, 또 어떤 조합은 세대를 거쳐 전해지거나 TV·영화·먹방을 통해 새롭게 유행한다.
In this review of Korea's best food pairings, some may ring a bell, while others will catch you completely off guard.
But be warned, you’ll probably get hungry halfway through this list.
ring a bell: 익숙하게 들리다
catch someone off guard: 예상치 못하게 놀라게 하다
be warned: 경고하건대, 조심해라
이번 리뷰에는 익숙한 조합도 있지만, 전혀 예상치 못한 조합도 있다. 주의해야 할 점은 중간까지 읽다 보면 배가 고파질지도 모른다는 사실이다.
Flatfish + fermented kimchi
광어회+묵은지
This pairing recently went viral after Kang Min-kyung, a member of the female duo Davichi, recommended it on her YouTube channel.
go viral: 폭발적으로 퍼지다
이 조합은 다비치의 강민경이 유튜브에서 추천해 대유행이 됐다.
For sushi lovers, though, this tender bite of gwang-eo (flatfish) paired with crisp fermented kimchi has long been a phenomenal combination.
tender bite: 부드러운 한 입
phenomenal combination: 환상적인 조합
하지만 초밥 애호가들은 오래전부터 아삭한 숙성 김치와 부드러운 광어 한 입을 환상적인 조합으로 꼽았다.
But here, the unbeatable duo of gim (seaweed) and rice is added.
unbeatable duo: 실패할 수 없는 조합
하지만 여기엔 밥과 김이라는 실패할 수 없는 조합이 추가된다.
Simply place some rice on the gim, then top it with flatfish and fermented kimchi, together called gwang-eo sogeum gimbap (flatfish and salt on rice and seaweed).
그저 김 위에 밥을 올리고, 광어와 숙성 김치를 얹으면 ‘광어소금김밥’이 완성된다.
Chapagetti + green onion kimchi
짜파게티+파김치
Chapagetti is Nongshim's popular instant noodle product, known for its unique black bean-flavored sauce.
This savory instant noodle has a loyal fan base, especially among children.
black bean-flavored sauce: 짜장 소스
savory: 감칠맛 나는
loyal fan base: 충성도 높은 팬(소비자)
짜파게티는 농심의 인기 즉석라면으로, 짜장 맛 소스로 잘 알려져 있다. 감칠맛 나는 이 라면은 특히 아이들 사이에서 많은 사랑을 받는다.
But like all instant noodles, it screams for spicy and crunchy kimchi.
For Chapagetti, though, it has a specific match: pa-kimchi, or green onion kimchi.
scream for: 간절히 필요로 하다
specific match: 꼭 맞는 궁합
하지만 모든 라면이 그렇듯, 짜파게티에도 매콤하고 아삭한 김치가 빠질 수 없다.
특히 짜파게티에는 찰떡궁합으로 불리는 파김치가 제격이다.
Its tangy and fermented bite complements Chapagetti's rich oil-coated noodles.
Movie fans might also recognize Chapagetti from the film “Parasite” (2019), which popularized another combo, "Chapaguri," with sirloin.
tangy: 새콤한, 톡 쏘는
complement: 보완하다
sirloin: 등심
popularize: 대중화되다
파김치의 새콤한 감칠맛이 짜파게티의 기름진 면발과 완벽하게 어우러진다.
영화 ‘기생충’(2019)을 본 사람이라면, 등심이 들어간 또 다른 조합 ‘짜파구리’를 떠올릴지도 모른다.
Chapaguri — a mix of Chapagetti and the Neoguri spicy seafood ramyeon — first went viral after appearing on the TV show “Dad! Where Are We Going?” (2013-2014).The addition of premium sirloin in the film instantly transformed the humble instant noodle dish into a luxury dish. The addition of premium sirloin in the film instantly transformed the humble instant noodle dish into a luxury dish.
humble dish: 소박한 음식
luxury dish: 고급 요리로 탈바꿈한 음식
‘짜파구리’는 짜파게티와 너구리 매운 해물라면을 섞은 음식으로, 예능 프로그램 ‘아빠! 어디가?’에 등장하면서 큰 인기를 얻었다. 영화에서는 여기에 등심이 추가되며, 단번에 소박한 즉석라면이 고급 요리로 탈바꿈했다.
Those who have been to internet cafes, or PC bangs, in Korea will recall another beloved combination: “Chagyechi.”
beloved combination: 인기 있는 조합
한국의 PC방을 가본 사람이라면 또 다른 인기 조합 ‘짜계치’가 떠오를 것이다.
The name comes from the ingredients used, with "cha" from Chapagetti, the "gye" from gyeran (egg), and the "chi" from cheese.
come from: ~에서 유래하다
이름은 짜파게티의 ‘짜(cha)’, 계란의 ‘계(gye)’, 치즈의 ‘치(chi)’에서 따왔다.
The dish is simple enough to prepare: Just place a slice of cheese and then a fried egg on top of the noodles.
Now a staple on PC bang menus, it was first popularized in the mid-2010s as an easy yet delicious recipe shared among students living alone.
staple: 대표 메뉴, 대표 상품
popularized: 유행시키다
조리법은 간단하다. 면 위에 치즈 한 장을 올리고, 그 위에 달걀프라이를 얹으면 끝이다. 지금은 PC방의 대표 메뉴가 되었지만, 2010년대 중반 자취생들 사이에서 ‘간단하고 맛있는 레시피’로 입소문을 타며 유행했다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected], [email protected]]
