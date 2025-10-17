Kospi breaks 3,700 — time for a structural, not just cyclical, bull market (KOR)

The benchmark Kospi has surpassed the 3,700 mark for the first time in history. A rebound in the semiconductor sector — fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) demand and coupled with expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and progress in tariff negotiations with Washington — has driven foreign capital into Korean equities. On the surface, the market looks like a classic bull run. But whether this becomes a sustained structural rally remains uncertain. Tailwinds in global conditions alone cannot guarantee long-term value growth. What Korea’s stock market needs now is a qualitative and structural leap, not just a numerical one.The domestic market's total capitalization has topped 3,000 trillion won, yet its price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios remain below those of major advanced markets. The so-called “Korea Discount” persists. Weak corporate governance, low shareholder returns and policy inconsistency — such as frequent changes in short-selling regulations — have undermined investor confidence. To turn short-term inflows of foreign funds into long-term investment, the country must address these fundamental weaknesses through serious reform.The government, which has set the goal of ushering in the “Kospi 5,000 era,” should avoid one-size-fits-all measures such as forcing companies to sell treasury shares. With tight housing policies expected to push more domestic liquidity into equities, lasting inflows will depend on stronger institutional credibility and investor trust. Korea’s inclusion in the MSCI developed market indexes — a milestone that could attract long-term global funds — will also remain out of reach without meaningful improvements to market structure and regulation.Beyond institutional reform, the real driver of sustainable stock growth lies in corporate profitability. Share prices ultimately reflect competitiveness. As this year’s Nobel laureates in economics reaffirmed, the Schumpeterian idea of “creative destruction” defines a vibrant industrial ecosystem and the foundation of corporate value. Korean firms must pursue qualitative innovation by expanding research and development, exploring new growth engines and integrating manufacturing with AI. Only through such progress can domestic capital move from real estate into equities and foreign investment continue steadily.Government and legislative action will be equally crucial. They must nurture an innovative industrial environment rather than impose regulations that stifle investment and employment. Pension funds and institutional investors should also shift away from short-term returns and play a stronger role as long-term backers of innovation-driven companies.The current Kospi rally presents a rare opportunity for Korea’s capital market to evolve beyond the “smart money always leaves first” cynicism that has long shadowed it. If government efforts to stabilize the investment environment combine with genuine corporate innovation, the market could move toward the kind of structural bull run seen in the NYSE and Nasdaq. For policymakers and business leaders alike, this is the moment to strengthen the foundations of Korea’s financial and corporate competitiveness — the true starting point of a lasting bull market.코스피(KOSPI)가 사상 처음 3700선을 돌파했다. 인공지능(AI) 수요로 촉발된 반도체 경기 회복과 미국 금리 인하 및 대미 관세 협상 타결 기대 등으로 외국인 자금이 유입되면서 증시는 상승세를 이어가고 있다. 지수 흐름만 보면 전형적인 ‘불장’(강세장)의 양상이다. 그러나 구조적 강세장으로 이어질지는 아직 불확실하다. 거시 환경의 순풍만으론 기업가치의 지속적 상승(밸류업)을 담보할 수 없다. 지금 필요한 것은 양적 상승을 넘어서는 질적·구조적 도약이다.국내 증시는 시가총액이 사상 처음 3000조원을 넘어섰지만, 코스피의 주가수익비율(PER)과 주가순자산비율(PBR)은 선진국 시장보다 여전히 낮은 수준이다. ‘코리아 디스카운트’로 불리는 구조적 저평가의 원인이 해소되지 않았기 때문이다. 불투명한 기업 지배구조, 낮은 주주환원 수준, 공매도 정책의 잦은 변경 등 정책의 일관성 부족이 투자자의 신뢰를 떨어뜨렸다. 외국인 자금이 단기 유입에 그치지 않고 장기 투자로 이어지려면 이런 근본 요인을 바로잡는 개혁이 필요하다.특히 코스피 5000시대를 내건 정부는 자사주 매각 의무화 같은 획일적 증시 부양책만 앞세워선 안 된다. 강력한 부동산 수요 억제 정책으로 시중 자금이 증시로 흘러들 가능성이 커졌지만, 증시 전반의 제도적·심리적 신뢰가 뒷받침되지 않으면 지속적인 자금 유입은 어렵다. 외국인 장기자금 유입을 위한 MSCI 선진국 지수 편입도 투자 환경의 구조적 개선 없이는 불가능하다.증시의 제도 개혁보다 더 중요한 것은 기업의 수익 창출 능력이다. 주가 상승의 본질적 동력은 기업의 경쟁력에서 나오기 때문이다. 올해 노벨 경제학상 수상자들의 연구가 보여주듯, 슘페터가 강조한 ‘창조적 파괴’가 지속하는 산업 생태계야말로 기업가치의 근간이다. 기업들은 연구개발(R&D) 투자 확대와 신성장 동력 발굴, 제조업과 AI의 융합 등 질적 혁신에 적극 나서야 한다.정부와 국회의 역할도 증시 체질 개선의 핵심 변수다. 혁신이 활발한 산업 생태계를 조성해야지, 투자와 고용을 위축시키는 규제를 쏟아내서는 안 된다. 연기금과 기관투자가도 단기 수익 중심 운용에서 벗어나 혁신 기업에 대한 장기 투자자의 역할을 강화해야 한다. 지금의 코스피 랠리는 ‘지능 순으로 떠난다’는 자조가 따라붙던 한국 증시가 질적으로 도약할 수 있는 절호의 기회다. 정부의 안정적 투자 환경 조성과 기업의 혁신 역량이 결합한다면 이번 상승세는 미국 NYSE·나스닥처럼 구조적 강세장으로 이어질 수 있다. 정부는 자본시장 체질 변화, 기업은 경쟁력 강화에 집중해야 한다. 그것이 구조적 강세장의 출발점이다.