The paradox of housing regulation (KOR)

The new administration has announced its third housing policy, expanding regulated zones. Regulatory efforts are also spreading abroad. In New York, tenants spend about 29 percent of their pretax household income on housing. After adjusting for disposable income, the burden is even heavier, prompting Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani to campaign on a policy of freezing rent levels. In California, where median home prices are more than double the national average, even middle-income families can hardly buy a house. In Los Angeles, median rent equals 34 percent of the median income. Against this backdrop, state governments have introduced rent caps and tenant protections, though such measures risk reducing supply and distorting markets over time.Romania, where socialist-era policies fostered the “one household, one home” norm, now has the highest homeownership rate in Europe. Yet the outcome has been a concentration of property wealth, inflexible transactions and a weak rental market — proof that high ownership does not guarantee housing stability.Korea faces a similar dilemma. The government aims to curb speculation by expanding the land transaction permit system, which requires government approval for property purchases in designated areas. But such controls, despite good intentions, often bring unintended results. They slow property sales, reducing jeonse — Korea’s lump-sum deposit lease system in which tenants pay a large upfront sum instead of monthly rent — and push landlords to switch to monthly contracts. This shift strains household cash flow and raises housing costs for tenants. Meanwhile, supply contraction and heightened expectations can paradoxically drive prices upward.Rent controls ease housing costs in the short term but are no structural solution. Without parallel efforts to expand supply and raise income, renters in both New York and Seoul will remain trapped in insecurity. Overreliance on regulation may erode public trust and deepen social frustration.The real answer lies not in tightening the market but in creating space for people to breathe — policies that expand opportunity rather than restrict it.새 정부의 세 번째 부동산 정책이 발표되었다. 규제 대상 지역이 확대됐다. 미국에서도 규제 움직임이 가시화되고 있다. 뉴욕의 세입자들은 세전 가구소득의 약 29%를 주거비로 쓰고 있다. 가계 부담이 커져 민주당 뉴욕시장 후보 조란 맘다니가 임대료 동결을 공약으로 내세웠다. 주택 중위가격이 전국 평균의 두 배 이상에 달하는 캘리포니아 지역은 중위소득 수준 가구도 집 마련이 거의 불가능하다. 로스앤젤레스에서는 중위소득의 34%가 중위 임대료이다. 이런 배경에서 각 주 정부가 임대료 상한제, 임차인 보호 장치를 추진하지만 장기적으로 공급 축소와 시장 왜곡을 부를 수 있다.루마니아는 사회주의 시절부터 이어진 ‘1가구 1주택 소유’ 구조로 유럽에서 자가 보유율이 가장 높다. 하지만 부동산 자산 집중, 거래 비유연성, 임대차 시장 취약성이라는 부작용이 뚜렷하다. 자가 보유율이 높다고 주거 안정이 담보되는 것은 아님을 보여준다.한국도 비슷한 딜레마에 직면해 있다. 정부는 강남 등 주요 지역에 도입한 토지거래허가제를 확대하여 투기를 억제하려고 한다. 이런 규제는 명분에도 불구하고 의도치 않은 결과를 낳는다. 매매 거래를 위축시켜 전세 물량을 줄이고, 그 자리를 월세가 빠르게 대체하게 만든다. 월세 전환은 가구의 현금흐름을 압박해 세입자의 주거 부담을 더 키운다. 나아가, 공급 위축과 기대 심리 강화가 집값 상승을 부추기는 아이러니한 현상이 벌어질 수 있다.임대차 규제는 주거비 부담을 덜어주려는 단기적 처방일 뿐, 구조적 해법이 되기 어렵다. 공급 확대와 소득 증가라는 근본적 접근이 병행되지 않는다면, 뉴욕이든 서울이든 세입자들은 끝없는 불안 속에서 살게 된다. 이는 사회적 신뢰를 무너뜨리는 결과로 이어질 수 있다. 진정한 해법은 시장을 옥죄는 규제가 아니라, 모두가 숨 쉴 공간을 넓혀주는 정책이어야 한다.