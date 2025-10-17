Chinese girl group A2O May set to release first EP
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 17:21
Chinese girl group A2O May is set to release its first EP, “Paparazzi Arrive,” on Oct. 24, agency A2O Entertainment said Friday.
The group is scheduled to promote its new music primarily in the United States.
A2O May debuted in December 2024 with the single “Under My Skin (A2O),” and released songs “BOSS” and “B. B. B. (Bigger Badder Better)” this year. The group was produced by SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, who also launched A2O Entertainment.
A2O May comprises members Chenyu, Shijie, Quchang, Miche and Kat.
The group was the first Chinese female music act to take the stage at the 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango festival in May. Its song “B. B. B (Bigger Badder Better)” previously topped the QQ Music chart for daily singles.
