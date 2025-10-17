Kwon Eun-bi adds 'The Red' dates in Singapore, Malaysia
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 14:56 Updated: 17 Oct. 2025, 15:17
Singer Kwon Eun-bi has added dates to her “The Red” concert series in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, her agency Woollim Entertainment said Thursday.
Kwon will perform at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore on Dec. 11 and the JioSpace in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 13.
Ticket information will be announced later.
The IZ*ONE alum performed in Seoul in August and Taipei in September as part of “The Red.” She is set to hold a concert in Macau on Oct. 25.
“The Red” is Kwon’s first concert series since “Queen” in 2023.
Kwon debuted as a singer in 2014 and was later active as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE from 2018 to 2021. The group was formed through the Mnet competition show “Produce 48” (2018) and has released songs such as “La Vie en Rose” (2018), “Fiesta” (2020) and “Panorama” (2020).
Kwon is best known for her performances at the annual Waterbomb music festival.
