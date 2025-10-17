 Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to release solo album in November
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 14:58
Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together member Yeonjun is set to release his first solo album “No Labels: Part 01” on Nov. 7, agency BigHit Music said Friday.
 
The album represents Yeonjun as he is, “stripped of labels and definitions,” the agency explained in a press release.
 

Presales for the album began on Friday.
 
The tracklist will be revealed later.
 
Yeonjun debuted as a member of Tomorrow X Together in 2019. The quintet — consisting of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — is best known for songs like “Crown” (2019), “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” (2019), “0X1=Lovesong” (2021), “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023) and “Love Language.”
 
The band is in the middle of its “Act: Tomorrow” world tour, set to perform in Saitama, Japan, on Nov. 15 and 16.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
