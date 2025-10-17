Twice celebrates 10th anniv. with cosmic pop-up store, meet and greet
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 13:53
Twice is marking its 10th debut anniversary with a cosmic-themed pop-up store and meet and greet in Seoul, inviting fans to celebrate a decade of music, memories and love.
The band's “10ve Universe” pop-up store will be open from Friday through Oct. 26 at I’Park Mall Living Park in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
The pop-up's design is based on the cosmic theme of Twice’s upcoming 10th anniversary fan meet and greet “10ve Universe,” which will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk District, central Seoul.
The pop-up store is styled as a base where the members deliver a “time capsule” to their fans creating an immersive experience that resembles a spacecraft control room.
A total of 29 pieces of official merchandise designed with input from the members will be available, alongside interactive activities. Visitors can enjoy space-themed games such as the “Speed Mission,” which involves using a hand stepper to fill a spaceship’s power gauge, and the “Ring Mission,” where players toss rings onto model planets.
Visitors who present a ticket stub or proof of attendance for the group’s 10th anniversary documentary film “One in a Mill10n,” which opens Monday, will receive a commemorative badge. More information about the pop-up store can be found on Twice’s official social media channels, as well as on the Fans Shop and pop-up information pages.
