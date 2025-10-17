 Filming begins for period drama 'Canvas of Blood'
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 16:29
Filming is now underway for the upcoming period drama “Canvas of Blood,” starring actors, from left, Kim Nam-gil, Park Bo-gum and Lee Hyun-wook. [PLUS M ENTERTAINMENT]

Filming is now underway for the upcoming period drama “Canvas of Blood,” starring actors Kim Nam-gil and Park Bo-gum, distributor Plus M Entertainment said Friday.
 
The film follows brothers Prince Suyang (played by Kim) and Prince Anpyeong (Park) during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), who clash over conflicting views on desire and ambition after the famed landscape painting “Mongyudowondo” (1447) is finished.
 

“Mongyudowondo” was painted by An Gyeon, a close friend of Anpyeong, which will be played by actor Lee Hyun-wook.
 
“Canvas of Blood” is helmed by director Jang Hoon, who is known for films “Rough Cut” (2008), “Secret Reunion” (2010), “The Front Line” (2011) and “A Taxi Driver” (2017).
 
A premiere date will be announced later.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
