Actor Clara reveals that she is now divorced
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 16:25
Actor Clara, whose Korean name is Lee Seong-min, has finalized her divorce after six years of marriage.
Her agency, KHS Agency, announced Friday that Clara completed divorce proceedings in August.
“After long and thoughtful discussions with her spouse, the two reached a mutual agreement to part ways,” the agency said in a statement.
“We delayed sharing the news out of consideration for both families and to ensure mutual understanding,” the agency added, asking for continued support for Clara’s work as an actor.
Through her agency, Clara said, “I apologize for delivering unfortunate news to those who have supported me.”
Clara married a Korean American businessman two years her senior in a private ceremony in the United States in 2019. The couple did not have children.
The daughter of Lee Seung-kyu, a member of the mixed-gender pop group Koreana that was active from the 1970s to 1990s, Clara began her career as a commercial model in 2004.
She transitioned into acting with roles in dramas such as KBS’ “Invisible Man Choi Jang-soo” (2006), MBC’s “High Kick!” (2006), MBC’s “Creating Destiny” (2009-10), SBS’s “Goddess of Marriage” (2013) and tvN’s “Emergency Couple” (2014). She also appeared in the films “Five Senses of Eros” (2009) and “Working Girl” (2015). Since 2016, she has been active in both Korea and China.
