More in Television

Actor Clara reveals that she is now divorced

Why is Korea strangely absent from K-content's global boom?

CJ ENM and Warner Bros. join forces to globally produce, distribute K-content

G-Dragon, Lee Byung-hun among six to receive cultural merit

Who owns the ‘K’ in K-content? From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to Katseye, Western origins blur the line.