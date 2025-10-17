 Korea voices 'deep' regret over Japanese leader's offering to war shrine
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 19:00
This photo, carried by Kyodo, shows a ritual offering by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Oct. 17. [YONHAP]

Korea expressed "deep" disappointment and regret Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to a war shrine symbolizing Tokyo's militaristic past.
 
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement after Ishiba sent the offering to the Yasukuni Shrine honoring Japanese war dead, and Sanae Takaichi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, separately paid for an offering at her own expense.
 

Related Article

 
"The government expresses deep disappointment and regret that responsible leaders in Japan have once again made offerings to or visited the Yasukuni Shrine," the ministry said in a commentary issued by its spokesperson.
 
"Our government urges Japanese leaders to squarely face history and show through action humble reflection and genuine atonement for historical issues," the commentary said.
 
"We once again emphasize that these will be the foundation for building a future-oriented bilateral relationship between the two countries, based on trust between the countries and the people."
 
Yasukuni Shrine honors some 2.46 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A criminals convicted by international tribunals for their roles in World War II.
 
While Takaichi, known for visiting the shrine as a Cabinet member, appears to have skipped the visit this time due to its diplomatic impact, some senior leaders of her party proceeded with the visit, according to Japanese media reports.
 
Takaichi, a former economic security minister, is expected to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Yonhap
tags japan korea yasukuni war shrine

