K-pop's biggest football fan? V from BTS
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 09:10 Updated: 17 Oct. 2025, 09:19
Boy band BTS member V has been selected as the K-pop artist who loves football the most through a fan poll held by voting platform Picnic.
Through the online poll, which ran from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, V won 37,995 votes or 32.7 percent of the total votes. He was followed by singer-songwriter Woodz, who received 30,241 votes and boy band EXO’s Xiumin, who garnered 21,672 votes.
According to Picnic, BTS’s V has been recognized as the most devoted football fan among K-pop artists for his social media content featuring football players and visits to football matches.
While serving in the military, V was spotted at a K League game held in Gangwon Province last year, and he recently posted a picture he took with football player Son Heung-min.
Woodz pursued a career in football as a kid and Xiumin is currently starring in the fourth season of JTBC’s football reality show “The Gentlemen's League.”
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop — themed voting platform Picnic holds interactive votes on various topics every two weeks.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)