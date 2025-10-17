Elderly North Korea sympathizer asks to be repatriated via China or Russia

An elderly North Korea sympathizer on Thursday called on the government to repatriate him via China or Russia after his failed attempt to cross the inter-Korean border into North Korea.Ahn Hak-sop, a 95-year-old man who once served as a North Korean soldier, made the request at a press conference in Seoul, asking the government to arrange his return to North Korea via a third country.Known as an “unconverted long-term prisoner,” Ahn is one of six elderly former North Korean soldiers and spies who have yet to renounce their communist beliefs linked to North Korea, despite having spent decades in prison in South Korea.Ahn served as a North Korean soldier during the Korean War before being arrested in 1953 on antistate charges. He served 42 years in prison.“I will go to [North Korea] via Russia or China,” Ahn said, adding, “How much longer can I wait?”In August, Ahn and the five others formally requested that the government repatriate them to North Korea. Later that month, he went to the inter-Korean border and attempted to cross into North Korea, only to be stopped by soldiers.Ahn said he has not received any response from the government regarding his request.A civic group advocating for Ahn's repatriation said it has submitted another request asking the Unification Ministry and Foreign Ministry to help arrange his return to North Korea via a third country.The request proposes a trip to Pyongyang either via Russia's Vladivostok or China's Beijing, with all expenses to be shouldered by the group.The civic group said Ahn would stage a protest by securing a flight ticket and passport and going to the airport for an overseas trip if their demand is not met.In response, the Unification Ministry said it supports Ahn's repatriation in principle, but North Korea's stance on the matter must be confirmed first.“The government's basic principle is to push for the repatriation of unconverted long-term prisoners from a humanitarian and humanistic perspective,” a ministry official said.The official said, however, that North Korea's intent needs to be confirmed first.The official also said the ministry is reviewing case details, including consultations with North Korea. So far, North Korea has shown no reaction to the issue.Yonhap