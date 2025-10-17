 Gov't to bring more than 60 Korean nationals back from Cambodia, many with arrest warrants
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 17:19
National security adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs the press at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 17 about the government’s response to recent kidnapping and unlawful confinement cases involving Korean nationals in Cambodia. [YONHAP]

A group of Korean nationals detained by authorities in Cambodia is expected to depart Phnom Penh for Incheon on a government-chartered flight around 2 a.m. Saturday, or midnight in Cambodia, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday.
 
Speaking at a press briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Wi said, “I received this update from the government response team on the ground. While unforeseen variables remain, discussions with Cambodian authorities are proceeding smoothly.”
 

The group consists of more than 60 detainees, a slight increase from the previously reported 59.
 
Wi emphasized that most of those being repatriated are criminal suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued by the Korean government, and that they will be transported under appropriate legal procedures.
 
A “sufficient” number of Korean police officers will be onboard the chartered flight, which is scheduled to depart from Incheon later in the evening on Friday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Cambodia crime plane

