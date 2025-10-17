Arguments, insults and political circus acts dominate day 3 of 'YouTube Shorts-style' audit

Diplomats discuss prospects for peace after unification minister's 'candid' remarks at Korea JoongAng Daily Forum

National security adviser says 'no progress' has been made in Korea-U.S. currency swap negotiations

Korea's finance chief uncertain whether Trump will relax $350B 'upfront' demand

Related Stories

Finance Minister Koo likely to meet Bessent in Washington as trade talks stumble

Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington

Finance chief confirms finalized currency agreement with U.S.

Korea thrown into disarray as U.S. cancels tariff talks

Korea agrees to give U.S. forex data, but currency swap omitted in trade talks