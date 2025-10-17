 Korea's finance chief uncertain whether Trump will relax $350B 'upfront' demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Korea's finance chief uncertain whether Trump will relax $350B 'upfront' demand

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 10:38
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol answers questions from lawmakers about inheritance tax during a parliamentary audit of the Finance Ministry’s tax affairs by the Strategy and Finance Committee at the National Assembly on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol answers questions from lawmakers about inheritance tax during a parliamentary audit of the Finance Ministry’s tax affairs by the Strategy and Finance Committee at the National Assembly on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Thursday that it remains uncertain whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be persuaded to ease Washington’s demand that Korea make an "upfront" investment of $350 billion as part of ongoing trade negotiations.
 
“The basic position of the U.S. side is to have the $350 billion executed ‘upfront,’ or in advance,” Koo said, speaking to reporters at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, where he is currently visiting.
 

Related Article

 
Koo noted that working-level officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, understand Korea’s foreign exchange conditions and fiscal constraints. “However, it’s difficult to predict how much of this President Trump will ultimately accept,” he said.
 
During his meeting with Bessent on Wednesday, Koo conveyed Korea’s concerns that such a large-scale upfront investment could destabilize the country’s foreign exchange market.
 
“Secretary Bessent is aware that it would be difficult for Korea to execute such a large sum all at once,” Koo said. “I asked him to communicate Korea’s position to other members of the U.S. administration, and he responded positively, saying he would fully explain the situation.”
 
Koo emphasized that the impact of the $350 billion investment on foreign exchange stability would depend on the specific scheme. “If the entire amount is paid upfront in a short period, it could significantly increase volatility in the foreign exchange market,” he warned.
 
Asked about media reports suggesting that the investment might be spread over 10 years or that funds could be raised in Korean won, Koo said, “That’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
 
When questioned on whether the United States has asked Korea to increase imports of U.S. soybeans as part of the trade talks, Koo declined to confirm, saying, “It’s a matter under negotiation.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Koo Yun-cheol Scott Bessent Korea The United States Trade

More in Politics

Korea's finance chief uncertain whether Trump will relax $350B 'upfront' demand

2025 Korea JoongAng Daily Forum — in pictures

National security adviser says 'no progress' has been made in Korea-U.S. currency swap negotiations

Diplomats discuss prospects for peace after unification minister's 'candid' remarks at Korea JoongAng Daily Forum

Arguments, insults and political circus acts dominate day 3 of 'YouTube Shorts-style' audit

Related Stories

Finance Minister Koo likely to meet Bessent in Washington as trade talks stumble

Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington

Finance chief confirms finalized currency agreement with U.S.

Korea thrown into disarray as U.S. cancels tariff talks

Korea agrees to give U.S. forex data, but currency swap omitted in trade talks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)