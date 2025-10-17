Body believed to be of missing middle schooler found in Uijeongbu stream
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 13:53
A body was found around 9 a.m. Friday in a stream near Dongmak Bridge over the Jungnang Stream in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. The National 119 Rescue Headquarters search team discovered and retrieved the body before handing it over to police.
Authorities believe the body may be that of a middle school student who went missing Monday afternoon after being swept away by rising water in the same stream. The body was found about 200 meters (656.2 feet) from where the student disappeared. Police said they plan to confirm the identity through family verification and DNA testing.
Two middle school students fell into the Jungnang Stream in Uijeongbu District, Gyeonggi, at around 5:35 p.m. Monday. One was rescued, while the other went missing. Police and fire authorities have deployed around 300 personnel and equipment each day since then to search the area.
Police are investigating how the students entered the water, as the site is not a designated swimming area.
According to police, three middle school students had gathered near stepping stones along the stream when two entered the water and were swept away by the current. Witnesses said the students entered the water despite nearby people warning them not to.
Investigators are also looking into whether the students’ actions may be linked to a school bullying incident. Four days before the accident, a report was filed with the police about middle school students being harassed near the same spot.
The report alleged that “an older student was gathering younger students and intimidating them under the guise of discipline.”
However, the student who was rescued reportedly told police they were "just fooling around" when they entered the water and did not say they were coerced. Police added that no calls or messages suggesting threats or coercion have been found so far.
“We are keeping all possibilities open, including a potential link to school violence,” a police official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)