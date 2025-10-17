 Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 19:17 Updated: 17 Oct. 2025, 20:49
This undated file photo shows Chinese tourists from a cruise ship [YONHAP]

This undated file photo shows Chinese tourists from a cruise ship [YONHAP]

 
Immigration authorities on Friday apprehended a Chinese national who went missing after entering Korea through the western port of Incheon last month, officials said.
 
The individual was one of six Chinese nationals who disappeared after arriving at the port, just west of Seoul, on Sept. 29, according to immigration officials.
 

Related Article

 
The apprehended Chinese national entered the country on a cruise ship tourism landing permit, which allows Chinese group tourists to enter Korea without a visa.
 
Officials believe the person went missing after going to a fried chicken and beer festival in the port city, along with other tourists.
 
They persuaded the Chinese national to voluntarily turn themselves in through an acquaintance who had helped them in the country. Officials plan to question the person over violations of the immigration law.
 
"We plan to continue activities to track and apprehend the remaining five people," the immigration office said.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea China immigration tourist Incheon

More in Social Affairs

Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying

Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large

Taeil loses appeal in sex assault case, will stay behind bars

Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday

Defense chief says Osan Air Base raid did not require U.S. consultations

Related Stories

Busan hits peak foreign tourism with more than 1 million visitors this year

Korea offers Chinese group tourists 10 months of visa-free entry

China issues tax refund policies for foreign tourists to boost inbound consumption

Busan welcomes first Chinese cruise ship since 2018

Korean airlines to increase flights to China

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)