Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large

Immigration authorities on Friday apprehended a Chinese national who went missing after entering Korea through the western port of Incheon last month, officials said.The individual was one of six Chinese nationals who disappeared after arriving at the port, just west of Seoul, on Sept. 29, according to immigration officials.The apprehended Chinese national entered the country on a cruise ship tourism landing permit, which allows Chinese group tourists to enter Korea without a visa.Officials believe the person went missing after going to a fried chicken and beer festival in the port city, along with other tourists.They persuaded the Chinese national to voluntarily turn themselves in through an acquaintance who had helped them in the country. Officials plan to question the person over violations of the immigration law."We plan to continue activities to track and apprehend the remaining five people," the immigration office said.Yonhap