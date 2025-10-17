 Ex-President Yoon absent again from 2nd martial law trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ex-President Yoon absent again from 2nd martial law trial

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 14:53
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Sept. 26. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Sept. 26. [NEWS1]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent again from his second trial on martial law-related charges on Friday, officials said.
 
The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court proceeded without his presence, marking the second time he did not appear for trial proceedings after attending its first session last month, which was required by law.
 

Related Article

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team earlier indicted Yoon on charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members, revising the martial law proclamation and obstructing his detention by investigators in January.
 
The bench said Yoon cited health reasons for his latest nonappearance, but determined that he refused to appear without valid reasons.
 
It said it would proceed with the trial in his absence, given that the detention center where Yoon is being held said it would be difficult to bring him in by force.
 
Yoon is also on trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration on Dec. 3. He has not attended proceedings for that trial since being placed under arrest for a second time in July, citing health issues.

Yonhap
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Korea Martial law

More in Social Affairs

Five injured in fire at SK Energy's hydrogen facility in Ulsan

Ex-President Yoon absent again from 2nd martial law trial

Two months later, gov't admits hackers accessed internal platforms, digital certificates

Body believed to be of missing middle schooler found in Uijeongbu stream

Younger employees become face of marketing as brands court millennials and Gen Z

Related Stories

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Justice Ministry denies claims former president Yoon at risk of eyesight loss

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Intelligence service suspected of deleting data on former president's phone after martial law declaration

Yoon ordered troops to 'drag out' lawmakers from Assembly, former army commander testifies at trial

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)