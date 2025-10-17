Ex-President Yoon absent again from 2nd martial law trial

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent again from his second trial on martial law-related charges on Friday, officials said.The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court proceeded without his presence, marking the second time he did not appear for trial proceedings after attending its first session last month, which was required by law.Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team earlier indicted Yoon on charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members, revising the martial law proclamation and obstructing his detention by investigators in January.The bench said Yoon cited health reasons for his latest nonappearance, but determined that he refused to appear without valid reasons.It said it would proceed with the trial in his absence, given that the detention center where Yoon is being held said it would be difficult to bring him in by force.Yoon is also on trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration on Dec. 3. He has not attended proceedings for that trial since being placed under arrest for a second time in July, citing health issues.Yonhap