 Five injured in fire at SK Energy's hydrogen facility in Ulsan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Five injured in fire at SK Energy's hydrogen facility in Ulsan

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 15:05
Firefighters spray water to cool the site after a blaze breaks out at SK Energy’s hydrogen production facility in Nam District, Ulsan, on the morning of Oct. 17, injuring several people. [ULSAN FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

Firefighters spray water to cool the site after a blaze breaks out at SK Energy’s hydrogen production facility in Nam District, Ulsan, on the morning of Oct. 17, injuring several people. [ULSAN FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

 
A fire broke out at SK Energy’s hydrogen production facility in Yongyeon-dong, Nam District, Ulsan, at around 10:42 a.m. Friday. Four workers suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor burns. All five were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
 
According to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency and Ulsan Fire Department, the blaze occurred at the hydrogen manufacturing plant within SK Energy’s Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) complex. Fire authorities dispatched 25 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment to the scene and quickly brought the flames under control.
 

Related Article

 
 
Even after extinguishing the flames, firefighters continued spraying water on the plant’s hydrogen pipelines to prevent secondary explosions.
 
The fire started in a pipeline used in the hydrogen production process.
 
SK Energy said the incident likely occurred when workers opened a hydrogen pipeline during scheduled maintenance before the remaining hydrogen gas inside had been fully purged.
 
The plant had reportedly begun routine maintenance work on Wednesday.
 
“We are checking the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries,” an SK Energy official said.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Factory Fire SK Energy Korea

More in Social Affairs

Five injured in fire at SK Energy's hydrogen facility in Ulsan

Ex-President Yoon absent again from 2nd martial law trial

Two months later, gov't admits hackers accessed internal platforms, digital certificates

Body believed to be of missing middle schooler found in Uijeongbu stream

Younger employees become face of marketing as brands court millennials and Gen Z

Related Stories

Blaze at Hwaseong pharmaceutical plant kills 1, injures 4

Blaze at 7-story factory in Ulsan extinguished after 13 hours

One firefighter hospitalized after Incheon factory blaze

Preparing for the worst

Early morning blaze hits Incheon metal factory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)