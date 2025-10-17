Five injured in fire at SK Energy's hydrogen facility in Ulsan
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 15:05
A fire broke out at SK Energy’s hydrogen production facility in Yongyeon-dong, Nam District, Ulsan, at around 10:42 a.m. Friday. Four workers suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor burns. All five were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
According to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency and Ulsan Fire Department, the blaze occurred at the hydrogen manufacturing plant within SK Energy’s Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) complex. Fire authorities dispatched 25 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment to the scene and quickly brought the flames under control.
Even after extinguishing the flames, firefighters continued spraying water on the plant’s hydrogen pipelines to prevent secondary explosions.
The fire started in a pipeline used in the hydrogen production process.
SK Energy said the incident likely occurred when workers opened a hydrogen pipeline during scheduled maintenance before the remaining hydrogen gas inside had been fully purged.
The plant had reportedly begun routine maintenance work on Wednesday.
“We are checking the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries,” an SK Energy official said.
