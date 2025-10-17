 Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 20:49
Min Hee-jin, former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11. [NEWS1]

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11. [NEWS1]

 
Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has lost her challenge against a fine over workplace bullying, as a Seoul court sided with labor authorities in a case that began with explosive claims from a former employee.
 
The Seoul Western District Court ruled in favor of the government on Thursday in a case filed by Min, who had contested a fine imposed by the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s Seoul Western District Office. The ruling effectively validates the legitimacy of the penalty and leaves it in place.
 

Related Article

Min’s legal team acknowledged that some elements of the decision were accepted by the court, but maintained that both the legal interpretation and factual determinations contained errors. They indicated plans to challenge the ruling through a formal trial.
 
The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a former ADOR employee, who alleged they were harassed by an associate of Min. The complainant also claimed that when the matter was reported to HYBE, Min attempted to cover it up and verbally abused the employee. The allegations led to an investigation and disciplinary action by labor authorities.
 
Following its probe, the Labor Ministry’s Seoul Western District Office concluded that Min had engaged in workplace bullying and had failed in her responsibility as an employer to conduct an "immediate and objective investigation," as required under labor law. A fine was subsequently imposed, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.
 
Under Korea’s Labor Standards Act, employers found to have committed workplace bullying may be fined up to 10 million won ($7,000). Failing to promptly and impartially investigate such incidents can result in an additional fine of up to 5 million won.
 
Min has denied the allegations and formally contested the fine in April.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags ador min hee-jin court fine newjeans

More in Social Affairs

Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying

Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large

Taeil loses appeal in sex assault case, will stay behind bars

Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday

Defense chief says Osan Air Base raid did not require U.S. consultations

Related Stories

HYBE's HR chief Kim Ju-young appointed to replace Min Hee-jin as ADOR CEO

NewJeans shares hopes for 'a big performance in Korea' during radio show

Under 19 and full of innuendos: NewJeans controversy is latest in K-pop sexualization

ADOR warns of possible legal action over NewJeans members' 'NewJeanz' account

NewJeans producer Min Hee-jin to step down as CEO of agency ADOR
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)