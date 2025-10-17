 Lee orders emergency measures to remove fraudulent job offers from Cambodia
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 08:02
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac gives a briefing on the government's response to crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia during a meeting with reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 16. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered tighter monitoring of online job offers from Cambodia and closer international coordination to combat rising crimes targeting Koreans in the Southeast Asian nation, his office said on Thursday.
 
Lee issued the directive to prevent Koreans from being lured to Cambodia by fraudulent high-paying job offers that have led to a growing number of people being detained and tortured in scam centers run by organized crime groups.
 

He instructed related agencies to promptly remove such online job postings by using the Korea Communications Standards Commission's emergency review system and intensify monitoring of online content related to Cambodia to prevent further harm to Korean nationals, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters.
 
Wi emphasized the need to build a comprehensive, pan-government response, covering all stages from preventive measures and victim rescues to identifying and prosecuting those involved.
 
As online scams in Southeast Asia have grown into a large-scale transnational crime, the government will step up international cooperation to trace and confiscate criminal proceeds and impose sanctions on related crime groups, Wi said.
 
Authorities will conduct a comprehensive review of all 190 overseas diplomatic missions to assess the risk of similar cases and map the global criminal network, with the aim of enhancing cooperation with advanced nations.
 
The government also seeks to establish a cooperative framework with law enforcement agencies from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states during the Asean summit to be held later this month in Malaysia, he noted.

Yonhap
