 Man in 60s dies in Hanwha shipyard accident
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man in 60s dies in Hanwha shipyard accident

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 19:11
A large crane stands at Hanwha Ocean’s headquarters in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on July 28. [YONHAP]

A large crane stands at Hanwha Ocean’s headquarters in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on July 28. [YONHAP]

 
A worker in his 60s died Thursday after a steel structure collapsed on him at a Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang.
 
The man, a subcontractor employee, was installing a scaffold housing unit with a crane around 10:40 a.m. when the structure tipped over and struck him, according to local officials. He was taken to a hospital but died about an hour later.
 

Related Article

Hanwha Ocean halted all operations at the site following the accident.
 
The company’s labor union confirmed the man worked for a subcontractor. No other injuries were reported.
 
Police are investigating whether proper safety measures were followed. The Ministry of Employment and Labor also sent inspectors to determine whether Hanwha Ocean violated the Serious Accidents Punishment Act or the Industrial Safety and Health Act.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags hanwha ocean

More in Social Affairs

Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying

Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large

Taeil loses appeal in sex assault case, will stay behind bars

Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday

Defense chief says Osan Air Base raid did not require U.S. consultations

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean shores up cooperation with Thailand with visit from ambassador

Korea invests $179 million in shipbuilding eyeing eco-friendly boats, welding robots

Hanwha Ocean selected for $331 million project to build Korean Navy ship

Hanwha Ocean reels in 2nd MRO contract with U.S. Navy

Hanwha Ocean secures $413 million shipbuilding deal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)