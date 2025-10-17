Man in 60s dies in Hanwha shipyard accident
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 19:11
A worker in his 60s died Thursday after a steel structure collapsed on him at a Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang.
The man, a subcontractor employee, was installing a scaffold housing unit with a crane around 10:40 a.m. when the structure tipped over and struck him, according to local officials. He was taken to a hospital but died about an hour later.
Hanwha Ocean halted all operations at the site following the accident.
The company’s labor union confirmed the man worked for a subcontractor. No other injuries were reported.
Police are investigating whether proper safety measures were followed. The Ministry of Employment and Labor also sent inspectors to determine whether Hanwha Ocean violated the Serious Accidents Punishment Act or the Industrial Safety and Health Act.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)