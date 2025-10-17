Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday

A chartered flight carrying about 60 nationals detained in Cambodia over online scams plans to depart for Korea early Saturday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday.Korea has sent a joint response team to Cambodia to address crimes targeting nationals amid public outrage over the torture and death of a Korean college student in Cambodia.The chartered flight is scheduled to depart from Phnom Penh around 2 a.m. Saturday (Korean time) and arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, Wi said."As most of those being repatriated are criminal suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued by the Korean government, they will be escorted in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures," Wi said.A team of Korean police officers, outnumbering the detainees, will depart from Incheon later in the day for Phnom Penh to escort them back to Korea."The Korean government's arrest warrants will take effect immediately after [the returnees] aboard the flight," Wi said, noting they will be questioned over their involvement in illegal activities upon arrival and be subject to legal punishment.Wi emphasized the need for continued efforts, in close coordination with Cambodian authorities, to address crimes involving Koreans linked to online scams in Cambodia, including voice phishing operations targeting Koreans.The repatriation comes as Seoul has stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring back Korean nationals involved in online scam operations or held captive by crime organizations and forced to work against their will.Park Il, a former Korean ambassador to Lebanon and now head of a joint task force, arrived in Phnom Penh late Thursday to lead coordinated efforts to assist Koreans held captive in online scam centers based in Cambodia.The Foreign Ministry has also instructed overseas embassies to conduct inspections to detect similar cases in advance.Yonhap