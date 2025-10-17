 Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 19:12
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 17. [NEWS1]

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 17. [NEWS1]

 
A chartered flight carrying about 60 nationals detained in Cambodia over online scams plans to depart for Korea early Saturday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday.
 
Korea has sent a joint response team to Cambodia to address crimes targeting nationals amid public outrage over the torture and death of a Korean college student in Cambodia.
 

Related Article

 
The chartered flight is scheduled to depart from Phnom Penh around 2 a.m. Saturday (Korean time) and arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, Wi said.
 
"As most of those being repatriated are criminal suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued by the Korean government, they will be escorted in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures," Wi said.
 
A team of Korean police officers, outnumbering the detainees, will depart from Incheon later in the day for Phnom Penh to escort them back to Korea.
 
"The Korean government's arrest warrants will take effect immediately after [the returnees] aboard the flight," Wi said, noting they will be questioned over their involvement in illegal activities upon arrival and be subject to legal punishment.
 
Wi emphasized the need for continued efforts, in close coordination with Cambodian authorities, to address crimes involving Koreans linked to online scams in Cambodia, including voice phishing operations targeting Koreans.
 
The repatriation comes as Seoul has stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring back Korean nationals involved in online scam operations or held captive by crime organizations and forced to work against their will.
 
Park Il, a former Korean ambassador to Lebanon and now head of a joint task force, arrived in Phnom Penh late Thursday to lead coordinated efforts to assist Koreans held captive in online scam centers based in Cambodia.
 
The Foreign Ministry has also instructed overseas embassies to conduct inspections to detect similar cases in advance.

Yonhap
tags Korea Cambodia flight scams Wi Sung-lac

More in Social Affairs

Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying

Chinese national nabbed after disappearing from Incheon chicken and beer festival, but five others still at large

Taeil loses appeal in sex assault case, will stay behind bars

Some 60 S. Koreans detained in Cambodia over online scams to head home early Saturday

Defense chief says Osan Air Base raid did not require U.S. consultations

Related Stories

"North Korea denuclearization remains unchanging goal": Security adviser

Lee orders emergency measures to remove fraudulent job offers from Cambodia

Lee's top adviser tells Rubio to hold Korea-U.S. summit at early date

National security adviser says Opcon issue off the table in U.S. negotiations

National security adviser, Ishiba's special adviser hold meeting in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)