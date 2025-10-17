 Two Koreans repatriated from Cambodia after scam crackdown, 59 nationals still in custody
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two Koreans repatriated from Cambodia after scam crackdown, 59 nationals still in custody

Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 11:32
Taiza complex near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, known as a hub for online scam operations, on Oct. 16. [NEWS1]

Taiza complex near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, known as a hub for online scam operations, on Oct. 16. [NEWS1]

 
Two Koreans detained in Cambodia were repatriated to Korea on a national carrier Friday morning, arriving at Incheon International Airport. This brings the total number of returnees to four, with 59 still in custody in Cambodia.
 
The two individuals had been held by Cambodia’s immigration authorities after being caught in local police crackdowns on online scam and human trafficking operations, according to the Korean National Police Agency.
 

Related Article

“We are closely coordinating with Cambodian authorities to ensure the swift repatriation of all remaining detainees,” a police official said. “However, a specific schedule for their return has not yet been finalized.”
 
Cambodian Police said Thursday in a statement that it planned to deport 59 detained Koreans to their home country in cooperation with the Korean Embassy in Cambodia.
 
The Korean government is reportedly in talks with Cambodian authorities on various options to bring all remaining detainees home at once, including the possible use of a chartered flight.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Cambodia Korea

More in Social Affairs

Two Koreans repatriated from Cambodia after scam crackdown, 59 nationals still in custody

Overseas remittances for 'personal' use top 4 trillion won annually as tax evasion concerns mount

Cambodian firm allegedly involved in online scams may have operated office in Seoul

Korea adds 312,000 jobs in September, largest growth in 19 months

Cambodia to deport 59 Korean nationals in relation to scam operations

Related Stories

Cambodia ready to attract tourists, its tourism ministry says

Suspects in connection to the death of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia arrested

Gov't aims to repatriate 60 Korean nationals detained in Cambodia by this weekend

Korean gov't bans travel to parts of Cambodia in wake of student killing, missing Koreans

2,000 Korean nationals kept at 50 criminal compounds in Cambodia, says senior police investigator
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)