Two Koreans repatriated from Cambodia after scam crackdown, 59 nationals still in custody
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 11:32
Two Koreans detained in Cambodia were repatriated to Korea on a national carrier Friday morning, arriving at Incheon International Airport. This brings the total number of returnees to four, with 59 still in custody in Cambodia.
The two individuals had been held by Cambodia’s immigration authorities after being caught in local police crackdowns on online scam and human trafficking operations, according to the Korean National Police Agency.
“We are closely coordinating with Cambodian authorities to ensure the swift repatriation of all remaining detainees,” a police official said. “However, a specific schedule for their return has not yet been finalized.”
Cambodian Police said Thursday in a statement that it planned to deport 59 detained Koreans to their home country in cooperation with the Korean Embassy in Cambodia.
The Korean government is reportedly in talks with Cambodian authorities on various options to bring all remaining detainees home at once, including the possible use of a chartered flight.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
