Two months later, gov't admits hackers accessed internal platforms, digital certificates
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 13:55
The Korean government officially acknowledged Friday that hackers had accessed the Onnara system — a government work management platform — and administrative digital signature certificates called the government public key infrastructure (GPKI), which are essential for civil servant authentication.
Authorities said they are investigating how the breach occurred and assessing the extent of the damage, while also implementing new security measures.
During a press briefing at the government complex in Sejong, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety confirmed that “in mid-July, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) discovered signs that an external party accessed the Onnara system via the Government Virtual Private Network (G-VPN).”
Two months to acknowledge hacking
The statement came two months after a report by Phrack Magazine, a U.S.-based cybersecurity publication, claimed that the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, telecom companies KT and LG U+ and private tech firms including Daum, Kakao and Naver, had all been targeted by hackers.
Until now, the Korean government had remained silent, but on Friday, it acknowledged the report’s claims were accurate.
The NIS is currently working with relevant agencies to determine how the breach occurred and to evaluate the scope of any data leaks. While the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said there has been no confirmed leak of government documents so far, it did not rule out the possibility of such leaks being uncovered during the investigation.
In response to the breach, the government has taken steps to strengthen its cybersecurity protocols.
“Since Aug. 4, remote access to the G-VPN has required not only digital signature authentication but also phone-based verification,” said Lee Yong-seok, head of the digital government innovation office at the Interior Ministry. “Additionally, we completed measures to prevent the reuse of login credentials for the Onnara system, which were applied to all central and local government agencies on July 28.”
Regarding GPKI, the government reviewed the validity of all certificates with information provided by the NIS. Most of the compromised certificates had already expired, and those that were still valid were revoked as of Aug. 13, according to the ministry.
NIS still investigating breach origin
The government also shared the preliminary results of its investigation into the cause of the breach, attributing it to user negligence that led to certificate information being leaked externally.
“All central and local government agencies have been instructed to stop sharing certificates and to strengthen management protocols,” the Interior Ministry said.
Although the North Korean hacking group Kimsuky was initially suspected to be behind the attack, the NIS said there was insufficient evidence to definitively identify the perpetrator. Kimsuky is known for targeting diplomatic, security and defense sectors to gather intelligence for the North Korean regime.
To counter security threats related to certificate theft or duplication, the government announced plans to replace GPKI-based authentication with biometric multi-factor methods, such as mobile government IDs for public officials.
The government also intends to expand the use of secure authentication technologies — including biometric-based digital IDs — across public services for the general population.
“If the NIS identifies any additional issues, we will immediately address and respond to them,” Lee said. “We will do everything we can to prevent a similar incident from happening again.”
