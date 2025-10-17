Friday's fortune: Stay cautious, embrace teamwork and avoid conflicts
Published: 17 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Pay attention to your body’s warning signs
🔹 See a doctor at the first sign of discomfort
🔹 Don’t delay simple problems until they grow
🔹 Stay still rather than forcing change
🔹 Avoid taking on unnecessary responsibility
🔹 Keep a low profile around authority figures
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Accept the flow of time gracefully
🔹 Avoid being swayed by emotions
🔹 Take time alone to recharge
🔹 Detach from people who drain your energy
🔹 Don’t start new projects today
🔹 If you can’t avoid something — embrace it lightly
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 A cheerful day filled with laughter
🔹 Worries fade away under bright energy
🔹 Refreshing encounters lift your spirit
🔹 Conversations flow harmoniously
🔹 Take bold, positive steps forward
🔹 Recognition or approval may come your way
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything seems to please you today
🔹 A bright and satisfying mood fills your heart
🔹 Life feels sweet and meaningful
🔹 The best day is always today
🔹 Something delightful may happen unexpectedly
🔹 Fortune favors your optimism
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Parents can’t always win over children
🔹 Don’t let others dictate your actions
🔹 Avoid being blind sided by misplaced trust
🔹 Remember: Life is a survival game
🔹 Take initiative before others do
🔹 Stay modest despite your success
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Family loyalty is your strength
🔹 Blood ties prove stronger than outside bonds
🔹 Surround yourself with trusted people
🔹 Small sacrifices lead to greater gains
🔹 Teamwork brings better outcomes
🔹 Build genuine relationships today
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Spend the day leisurely and calmly
🔹 Peaceful but potentially monotonous hours
🔹 A repetitive rhythm defines your routine
🔹 Boredom may creep in — find small joys
🔹 Look close to home for what you need
🔹 Learn from someone more experienced
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 A family celebration may warm your day
🔹 Good news or friendly contact arrives
🔹 Collaboration sparks new progress
🔹 Unity brings greater strength
🔹 Your network expands favorably
🔹 Success comes through teamwork
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Finances and luck align in your favor
🔹 Profit outweighs loss — stay alert
🔹 A plan heads toward success
🔹 Efforts meet smooth progress
🔹 Financial insight brings long-term gain
🔹 Keep an optimistic mindset
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Balance principle and practicality
🔹 The right people appear when needed
🔹 Luck smiles on your projects
🔹 You can achieve two goals at once
🔹 Expect spontaneous opportunities
🔹 Showcase your hidden talents
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid meddling in others’ affairs
🔹 Silence is golden — choose your words wisely
🔹 Postpone meetings or new commitments
🔹 You may need to redo previous work
🔹 Progress takes longer than expected
🔹 Be cautious to avoid minor injuries
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Mixed | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat fresh fruit and stay hydrated
🔹 Don’t dwell on the past
🔹 Be firm when it’s time to let go
🔹 What you see and hear may differ
🔹 Sweet words can carry hidden motives
🔹 Take quiet time for self-reflection
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
