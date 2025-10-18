Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses

Overseas remittances for 'personal' use top 4 trillion won annually as tax evasion concerns mount

Seoul shares take small breather amid U.S. trade deal hopes

Korea-U.S. investment deal imminent as reps race to fine-tune details ahead of APEC

Delinquency soars among 20s as youth are trapped between debt and joblessness

Momentum builds in Korea-U.S. trade negotiations

U.S. to make 'several' trade deal announcements in next 48 hours: Bessent

U.S. may announce deals with Korea, other trading partners as early as this week: Treasury secretary

Trump's commerce secretary nominee accuses Korea and Japan of exploiting America's 'good nature'

Accept the deal or face tariffs, Lutnick says as trade talks remains in deadlock