More in K-pop

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' bounces back to No. 3 on British Official chart

A tale of two Jins: Everything you wanted to know about Jin Ramen x BTS Jin

Former ADOR CEO loses legal challenge against fine for workplace bullying

Celebrities slammed online for 'tone-deaf, gaudy' charity gala

Taeil loses appeal in sex assault case, will stay behind bars