Trump officials discuss arranging Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports
Published: 18 Oct. 2025, 20:40
-
- JIN MIN-JI
- [email protected]
Officials from the Trump administration discussed arranging a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Trump’s upcoming visit to Asia next month, CNN reported on Saturday.
There has been no communication between Washington and Pyongyang, and specific plans for the meeting have not yet been made, the report added.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
