 Animal rights groups warn against growing trend of illegal 'online pet trade'
Published: 18 Oct. 2025, 17:34
Recently, more pet shops have been selling companion animals remotely through YouTube livestreams. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

During a YouTube livestream, the streamer introduced an adorable puppy, highlighting its cuteness and encouraging viewers to call or text to adopt it.
 
“Let me show you my mother-in-law’s Chihuahua,” the streamer said. “Isn’t this one adorable? It’s only two months old. Please contact us via text or phone.” 
 
Real-time comments included messages like “Do you have any smaller puppies?” and “Show us a Maltipoo [a mix of a Maltese and Poodle].” The replay of the video has garnered over 23,000 views. The host of the livestream continued, “Yesterday, we sent a Samoyed to Busan,” and added, “We can arrange nationwide delivery, so feel free to contact us.”
 
Recently, there has been a growing trend of selling pets via livestreams on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Sellers use the broadcasts to advertise the animals and take real-time orders — essentially turning pet sales into a form of home shopping.
 
However, such practices are illegal under current laws. Article 49 of the Enforcement Rule of the Animal Protection Act states that sellers must not sell animals without showing them in person. Violation of this rule can result in a fine of up to 1 million won ($710). 
 
“Buyers may visit the business in person and then receive the animal through a licensed transporter, but transactions conducted entirely online are clearly illegal,” said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 
Nonetheless, as more pet sales occur online, enforcement of illegal transactions has become increasingly difficult. According to the ministry, out of 2,676 animal sellers inspected last year, only 66 cases were found to be in violation. 
 
A ministry official said, “We are reviewing various cases through meetings and sharing information with animal rights groups, but with sales channels evolving and diversifying rapidly, it takes time to gather data and conduct legal reviews.” 
 
Unlike the past, when authorities could crack down on physical stores, detecting illegal activity on online platforms is proving to be a challenge.
 
Experts stress the need for increased monitoring and stronger regulations regarding animal sales through online platforms. Jeong Jin-a, a spokesperson for the Korean Animal Welfare Association, warned, “If these illegal activities continue without penalties, the online pet trade could grow further.”
 

There are also concerns that treating animals like products rather than living beings could promote disregard for life. 
 
“Consumers who choose the convenience of buying pets online tend to view animals as objects,” said lawyer Park Chan-min from Dongbyun, an organization aimed at protecting animal rights. “To fundamentally prevent illegal sales, we should consider extending penalties beyond fines to include criminal punishment for violations of pet sales regulations.”
 
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY JUN YUL [[email protected]]
