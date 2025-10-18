Saturday's fortune: Steady finances, joyful connections and opportunities for personal growth
Published: 18 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay strong and healthy — longevity is wealth
🔹 Feel young at heart and forget your age
🔹 Every day is a fresh start — act now, not tomorrow
🔹 Expect overlapping plans or a busy schedule
🔹 Let your energy flow into productive action
🔹 Remember: Youth itself is a privilege
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Appreciate simple joys — everything feels right
🔹 Multiple pleasant options may appear
🔹 Your leadership brings success
🔹 Accept invitations and connect with others
🔹 Take time for hobbies or leisure activities
🔹 Travel or enjoy a cultural outing
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid meddling — stay quietly observant
🔹 Family news or visits may arise
🔹 Joy and nostalgia mix together
🔹 You’ll see partial but not full results
🔹 Allow extra time for travel — avoid delays
🔹 Manage expectations calmly
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Mixed | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t interfere in your children’s matters
🔹 Guard against emotional entanglements
🔹 Detach from possessiveness or obsession
🔹 See the bigger picture, not small details
🔹 Avoid the “only I can do this” mindset
🔹 A smile doesn’t always mean interest — stay grounded
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Show tolerance and understanding
🔹 Unite your family with shared effort
🔹 Kind words bring powerful results
🔹 Respect your partner’s voice and balance opinions
🔹 Focus on family before outside matters
🔹 Choose substance over appearance
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 North
🔹 Enjoy the beauty of today fully
🔹 Warm laughter fills your home
🔹 Feel satisfaction from progress and harmony
🔹 Uplifting energy surrounds your goals
🔹 Experience reward for recent efforts
🔹 Step confidently into the spotlight
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Family is your true treasure
🔹 Enjoy pleasant spending and generosity
🔹 Success outweighs risk — trust yourself
🔹 Even expenses will lead to gain
🔹 Focus on relationships that matter most
🔹 Meet friends and nurture your bonds
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t fear the new or unfamiliar
🔹 Stay youthful and adapt to the times
🔹 Balance principles with flexibility
🔹 Give more than you receive today
🔹 Split bills fairly — N/1 style
🔹 Take time for music and reflection
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Harmony at home brings happiness
🔹 Collaboration brings joyful noise
🔹 Loved ones fill your day with warmth
🔹 Good outcomes come with shared energy
🔹 Deepen bonds with family or friends
🔹 Work together — one heart, one rhythm
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Let time flow naturally — don’t resist change
🔹 Avoid crowds and noisy places
🔹 Solve small issues early before they grow
🔹 Don’t waste energy on arguments
🔹 Think before reacting emotionally
🔹 Express your unique style confidently
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay neutral — watch, don’t interfere
🔹 Reflect on your parental instincts
🔹 Focus on ability over formality
🔹 Even family may not always agree, respect that
🔹 Eat fruits with plenty of water
🔹 Maintain calm — neither too warm nor too cold
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A day brimming with contentment and laughter
🔹 Recognize potential in those around you
🔹 Celebrate your family and achievements
🔹 Take initiative and follow through on plans
🔹 Feel purpose and meaning in your actions
🔹 Cherish beautiful encounters and memories
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)