Huneed to showcase defense, aerospace tech at ADEX 2025
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 17:42 Updated: 19 Oct. 2025, 17:45
- YOON SO-YEON
Huneed Technologies will take part in Seoul ADEX 2025 to showcase its latest developments in defense and aerospace technologies, the company said Sunday.
Under the slogan "Mission Ready Now," Huneed Technologies will display key products focusing on hyper connectivity, smart command and control, and "all-domain situational awareness." A tactical backbone communication network, specialized Mobile Ad-hoc Network (Manet) radios, a long-range reconnaissance drone and the Mission Commander smart command post system will be exhibited, according to the company.
Manet radios refer to wireless communication technology that allows soldiers to stay connected without a centralized infrastructure, even when external signals are blocked. All-domain situational awareness refers to integrating and analyzing data from all domains — air, land, maritime, space and cyber — to provide a comprehensive, real-time understanding of a situation.
The company will also highlight its long-range drone, the Integrated small unmanned aerial vehicle for advanced reconnaissance, which uses Flying Ad-hoc Network technology and advanced antenna systems to achieve an operational range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles).
“ADEX 2025 is a chance to show that Huneed’s systems are ready for immediate deployment,” said Huneed Chairman Eugene Kim. “By leveraging its global partnerships, Huneed aims to accelerate expansion in the aerospace and unmanned systems sectors to grow as a leading global avionics company.”
Huneed Technologies has been a critical supplier of core avionics components for strategic U.S. platforms, including Boeing’s F-15, F/A-18, V-22, and H-47, as well as G.A.-A.S.I.’s MQ-9.
