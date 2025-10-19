Hyundai Motor's sales in European market expand amid U.S. tariffs

Sales of Hyundai Motor Co. have been expanding in the European market in recent months, even as the company struggles in the United States due to tariffs, data showed Sunday.In Austria, Hyundai Motor sold 1,966 passenger cars in September, up 102 percent from a year earlier, ranking third in market share at 7.6 percent, according to the company's investor relations report.Its flagship sport utility vehicle (SUV), Tucson, was the best-selling model with 455 units sold last month.Cumulative sales from January through September climbed 28 percent on year to 8,604 units.Hyundai Motor sold 11,354 cars last year in Austria, ranking sixth.In Germany, Hyundai Motor's large electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, has been named the top premium car by the German Car of the Year 2026 Award, beating out other luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.The model received the honor just three months after its launch in the European market.Hyundai Motor plans to strengthen its presence in Europe along with both its electric vehicles and gasoline-powered models tailored to local demand, including the i20 and i10 compacts."We will expand market shares in Europe with models designed for the region," said a Hyundai official. "We also plan to broaden our environmentally friendly and SUV lineups to better meet European customers' needs."Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor posted a 22 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, while sales rose 7.3 percent on-year, impacted by the 25 percent tariffs on Korean-made vehicles that took effect in April.Yonhap