Nvidia's Jensen Huang to join other business leaders at APEC CEO Summit
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 19 Oct. 2025, 18:26
More than 1,700 global business leaders — including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — will gather in the North Gyeongsang city of Gyeongju later this month for the 2025 APEC CEO Summit, Korea’s largest-ever private economic forum held in conjunction with the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
The CEOs' summit will run from Oct. 28 to 31, one day longer than the original three-day schedule, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Sunday. Leaders from 16 of APEC’s 21 member economies and some 1,700 CEOs are expected to attend. The event features 20 sessions and over 85 speakers across more than 19 hours of discussions under the theme of “3B: Bridge, Business, Beyond.” Key topics include regional economic integration, AI and digital transformation, sustainability, finance and investment and the bio-healthcare industry.
The summit is hosted by the KCCI, with Chairman Chey Tae-won also serving as chair of the event. Chey will lead the summit from the opening banquet on Oct. 28 through the closing ceremony and chair handover on Oct. 31.
Huang’s participation — among the most anticipated — is official. Nvidia said the CEO will share the company’s vision on AI, robotics, digital twins and autonomous driving. Industry watchers speculate that he may meet separately with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Chey, and could potentially visit Samsung or SK hynix’s semiconductor facilities.
Huang is scheduled to speak on the final day of the summit. Other major tech speakers include Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Simon Kahn, vice president of Google APAC; Simon Milner, vice president of Meta; and Microsoft Vice Presidents Antony Cook and Ulrich Homann.
From the finance, manufacturing and energy sectors, speakers include Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato; JPMorgan Vice Chairman Daniel Pinto; Marubeni CEO Masayuki Omoto; Hitachi CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga; Sinochem Chairman Li Fanrong; CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun; and Deloitte Asia-Pacific CEO David Hill. Leaders of international organizations such as International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will also attend. Korean tech leaders including Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon and LG AI Research Director Lee Hong-lak will participate as well.
One key feature of this year’s summit is direct engagement between heads of state and business leaders. Participating companies will have one-on-one business meetings with APEC leaders and ministers to explore tangible opportunities for investment and collaboration.
Beyond official sessions, the program includes the “Future-Tech Forum” — covering AI, defense, shipbuilding, digital assets, energy and retail — the “K-Tech Innovation Showcase,” the “Taste APEC: Wine & Liquor Fair,” the “K-beauty Pavilion" and wellness zone and art exhibitions. These events are part of Korea’s strategy to combine industrial strength with cultural diplomacy. The summit is projected to generate 7.4 trillion won ($5.2 billion) in economic output and create 22,000 jobs.
“The 2025 APEC CEO Summit will become a practical cooperation platform that turns challenges facing Korean companies into new opportunities,” said KCCI Executive Vice Chairman Park Il-jun.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)