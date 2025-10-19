 Starbucks Korea earns 40.6 billion won in interest from 2.6 trillion won in prepaid cards in past 6 yrs: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Starbucks Korea earns 40.6 billion won in interest from 2.6 trillion won in prepaid cards in past 6 yrs: Report

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 14:30
A Starbucks logo [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Starbucks logo [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A total of 2.6 trillion won ($1.8 billion) has been loaded onto Starbucks Korea's prepaid cards over the past six years, generating 40.8 billion won in interest and investment income, a parliamentary report showed Sunday.
 
According to the report compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and submitted to Rep. Kang Min-kuk, the total value of prepaid transactions reached 2.6 trillion won across more than 81.1 million transactions between January 2020 and August 2025. 
 

Related Article

 
Prepayments have risen sharply in recent years from 184.8 billion won in 2020 to 340.2 billion won in 2021, 440.2 billion won in 2022, 545 billion won in 2023 and 660.3 billion won in 2024.
 
Some 454.4 billion won was added to Starbucks Cards through August this year, with the remaining balance reaching 401.4 billion won as of end-August, up from 180.1 billion won at the end of 2020.
 
Since 2020, Starbucks Korea has earned 40.8 billion won in interest income by investing prepaid card funds in deposits and trusts.
 
Of the total, 1.08 trillion won, or 60.5 percent, was deposited in banks, while the rest was invested in non-bank financial products.
  
Rep. Kang pointed out a legal loophole that exempts such prepaid balances from financial oversight, as the funds can only be used at Starbucks stores.
 
"Starbucks Korea has earned more than 40 billion won by using customers' money as its own," he said. "This money is beyond the FSS' control, effectively abandoning customers' assets."
 
In response, Starbucks Korea said it is reviewing ways to manage prepaid funds more safely.
 
"We will improve the issue as we have received criticism," a Starbucks Korea official said. "We may decide not to make non-bank investments going forward."

Yonhap
tags Starbucks prepaid card transactions

More in Industry

Hyundai Motor's sales in European market expand amid U.S. tariffs

Starbucks Korea earns 40.6 billion won in interest from 2.6 trillion won in prepaid cards in past 6 yrs: Report

Korea Inc. chiefs meet with Trump as tariff talks drag on

Coupang hit with most FTC fines over past 3 years at $114 million

German retail giant Aldi sparks controversy after labeling kimchi as Japanese

Related Stories

Starbucks Korea says hackers stole 8 million won from 90 clients

Card firms deny Apple Pay support, sources say otherwise

More companies release credit cards as PLCC market grows

Plastic or paper

Starbucks to release Snoopy-themed Frappuccino, macaroons on Thursday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)