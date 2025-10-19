 Ballerino Jeon Min-chul joins famed Mariinsky Ballet as first soloist
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Ballerino Jeon Min-chul joins famed Mariinsky Ballet as first soloist

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 14:29
Ballerino Jeon Min-chul [JOONGANG ILBO]

Ballerino Jeon Min-chul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Ballerino Jeon Min-chul has officially joined Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet — widely regarded as the birthplace of ballet — as a first soloist after completing his work visa process.
 
The Mariinsky Ballet announced Jeon's appointment as a first soloist — the second-highest rank in the company — on its official website on Saturday. He becomes the second Korean male dancer to join the company, following Kim Ki-min, who made history in 2011 as the first Asian male dancer to enter the company and was promoted to principal dancer in 2015.
 

Related Article

 
The Mariinsky Ballet’s hierarchy consists of five ranks: corps de ballet, coryphée, second soloist, first soloist and principal dancer. A first soloist is just below the principal dancer and is capable of performing leading roles in technically demanding repertoires.
 
Jeon graduated from Sunhwa Arts Middle and High School and was studying at the Korea National University of Arts when he passed the Mariinsky Ballet audition in July of last year. He was promised a soloist position at the time and left for Russia in June after winning the grand prize at the Youth America Grand Prix in April.
 
A profile of ballerino Jeon Min-chul uploaded on the website of Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A profile of ballerino Jeon Min-chul uploaded on the website of Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
He made his debut with the company in July in the role of Solor in "La Bayadère," but performed as a guest artist while waiting for his work visa to be finalized.
 
Jeon’s first performance as an officially registered member of the Mariinsky Ballet will be on Saturday in "Giselle," where he will reprise the role of Albrecht — a role he previously performed in April with the Universal Ballet.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MIN-JI [[email protected]]
tags ballet ballerino Russia

More in Music & Performance

Ballerino Jeon Min-chul joins famed Mariinsky Ballet as first soloist

Culture minister seeks to expand K-pop concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium

Everland adds nightly fireworks singalong to park's 'Demon Hunters' zone

Oasis pop-up to open ahead of first concert in Korea in 16 years

Gyeongju to host music festival to celebrate upcoming APEC summit

Related Stories

‘Neglecting our pain’: Ukrainian fury at Russian ballerina coming to Korea

Korean National Ballet shines bright in Balanchine's 'Jewels'

ABT's 'From Classic to Contemporary' ballet festival to feature four Korean stars

Park Sae-eun, Paris Opera's top ballerina, comes home for the summer

Ohad Naharin to share dance philosophies in upcoming 'Decadance' shows in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)