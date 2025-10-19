 'Culinary Class Wars' chef Triple Star cleared of embezzlement
'Culinary Class Wars' chef Triple Star cleared of embezzlement

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 15:07
Chef Triple Star from "Culinary Class Wars″ (2024) [NETFLIX]

Chef Triple Star, a participant from the Netflix cooking competition “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) who had been under investigation for allegedly embezzling funds from his restaurant, has been cleared of all charges nearly a year after the allegations surfaced.
 
According to the police on Sunday, the Gangnam Police Precinct in Seoul decided last month not to refer the case to prosecutors, citing a lack of evidence to support the embezzlement accusations.
 

The investigation began last November after a tip was submitted via the government’s online petition system, claiming that the chef, whose real name is Kang Seung-won, had misappropriated funds from his restaurant. The claim was reportedly based on allegations made by his ex-wife.
 
Kang rose to fame after placing third in the Netflix cooking competition show “Culinary Class Wars,” which was released on the streaming platform last year. He suspended his public appearances shortly after the allegations emerged.
 
On Sunday, Kang addressed the case for the first time on social media, stating, “I received notice from Gangnam police in September that the investigation was dropped due to a lack of evidence, and the prosecution has since finalized the decision to dismiss the case.”
 
An Instagram post by Chef Triple Star from "Culinary Class Wars″ (2024) written on Instagram on Oct. 19 [NETFLIX]

“Although I had secured evidence through digital forensics, including phone data, I chose to remain silent in the face of speculation and false claims,” he continued. “My rebuttal would have inevitably involved personal matters concerning my ex-wife, and I did not want to affect her efforts to build a new life.”
 
Kang also said he intends to take legal action against those who spread malicious rumors online. “I will respond through legal channels to any defamatory posts based on baseless speculation.”
 
“Lastly, I sincerely thank everyone who continued to visit and support the restaurant over the past year,” he wrote. “With the love I received through 'Culinary Class Wars' and the lessons learned from this long legal ordeal, I will strive to become a better chef.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU
