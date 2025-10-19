 From trade schism to optimism
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 19:20
After visiting Washington for follow-up discussions on Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, Presidential Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom, right, and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speak to reporters upon their return to Incheon International Airport on the evening of Oct. 19. [YONHAP]

 
After visiting Washington for follow-up discussions on Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, Presidential Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom, right, and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speak to reporters upon their return to Incheon International Airport on the evening of Oct. 19. When asked whether the talks could be finalized during the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju later this month, Kim replied, “The likelihood of reaching an agreement by the APEC meeting has increased compared to before the visit to Washington.” Regarding differences between Seoul and Washington over Korea’s $350 billion investment in the United States, Kim declined to elaborate. 
 
 
