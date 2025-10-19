Korea-UN water project in Cambodia put on hold after recent surge in crimes targeting Koreans

An international collaborative project to improve water management in Cambodia has been suspended amid a recent rise in crimes targeting Koreans in the Southeast Asian country, a state research institute said Sunday.The joint initiative, led by the United Nations Development Programme and Korea, aims to strengthen the resilience of the people and communities in the climate and disaster vulnerable regions along the Mekong River, including Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.As part of the project, the state-run Science & Technology Policy Institute (Stepi) carried out a pilot program to help establish a water supply and management model using renewable energy in Cambodia in cooperation with Korean companies.According to Stepi, however, the institute has postponed a planned ceremony to transfer the program to Cambodian authorities later this year. The transfer has been put on hold for the time being, though Stepi said it will continue similar projects in other countries.Korea operates several official development assistance programs in Cambodia that may be affected by the recent developments between Seoul and Phnom Penh.Crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia drew intense public attention after the death of a college student who was reportedly brutally tortured by a criminal ring engaged in online scams in August.In response, the Korean government has stepped up diplomatic and investigative efforts, including tracking and rescuing nationals who may be held by criminal organizations.More than 60 Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia returned home Saturday, a few days after a Korean government response team was dispatched to the country.Yonhap