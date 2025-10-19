 North Korean soldier defects across border, JCS says
North Korean soldier defects across border, JCS says

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 18:21
 
A North Korean soldier defected across the border on Sunday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
 
The soldier was found along the central section of the inter-Korean border earlier on Sunday morning, according to an MBC report.
 

The South Korean military took the soldier into custody following protocol and will investigate how and why the soldier crossed the border.
 
This is the third defection since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, but this is the first soldier to defect to South Korea. The previous two were civilians.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
North Korean soldier defects across border, JCS says

