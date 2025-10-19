North Korea operating 4 political prison camps with up to 65,000 detainees: Report

No sign yet of a North-U.S. meeting during the APEC summit

Trump reportedly weighing meeting with Kim Jong-un during Asia trip

Related Stories

Trump team discussing renewed direct talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un: Report

No sign yet of a North-U.S. meeting during the APEC summit

Worries rise in Seoul after Trump boasts about Kim Jong-un relationship

North Korea keeps quiet on Trump’s re-election as U.S. president

White House says Trump will pursue complete denuclearization of North Korea