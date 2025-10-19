Korea anticipates early winter chills as temperatures drop dramatically across the region
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 15:17
It looks like Korea is skipping autumn and heading straight into winter this year, as a blast of cold air from the north is expected to bring early winter-like chills to Korea on Monday and commuters can expect the coldest morning of the season so far.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, temperatures on Monday morning are forecast to drop to a low of 2 and 14 degrees Celsius (36 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit). Morning lows will fall into the single digits across much of the central inland region — 5 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Daejeon, 4 degrees Celsius in Cheorwon, Gangwon and 2 degrees Celsius in Paju, Gyeonggi. Afternoon highs will range between 12 and 22 degrees Celsius.
“With strong winds expected, it will feel even colder than the actual temperature,” the KMA warned. “People should take extra care of their health in response to the sudden temperature drop.”
The influx of cold air will also bring the season’s first snow. Rain is forecast to turn into snow at elevations above 1,200 meters (0.7 miles) in northern Gangwon, with up to 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) of accumulation. The weather agency cautioned hikers to watch for slippery conditions.
Frost is expected in inland areas of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and parts of eastern North Jeolla, with icy conditions possible in northern Gyeonggi, northern Gangwon and the mountainous areas of Gangwon. In particular, Gangwon’s eastern regions may see 10 to 50 millimeters of rain or snow. “In the mountains, the rain could freeze and create black ice,” the KMA said, urging caution for both drivers and hikers.
The sharp temperature drop is attributed to a strong continental high-pressure system expanding and pushing cold northwesterly winds into the Korean Peninsula.
The cold spell is expected to persist for a few days. On Tuesday, morning lows will dip to 4 degrees Celsius in Seoul and range between 1 and 14 degrees Celsius nationwide. From Thursday onward, morning temperatures are forecast to rebound to around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, returning to seasonal norms. Rain is expected throughout the week in Gangwon’s eastern regions.
Meanwhile, this year’s warmer-than-usual weather has delayed the onset of autumn foliage. Leaves typically begin changing color once daily low temperatures fall below 5 degrees Celsius. In September, Korea saw an average national temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, the second-highest on record.
As of Sunday, fall foliage has only been observed on Seorak, Odae and Chiak mountains in Gangwon. Peak foliage, when about 80 percent of leaves have turned, is expected to arrive later than usual. Seorak Mountain, which saw its first fall colors on Oct. 2, was four days behind the average peak date of Sept. 28.
