Man sentenced to 25 years for long-term sexual abuse of daughter, granddaughter
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 14:18
A man in his 70s who sexually exploited his own daughter for 40 years, as well as his granddaughter who was born from the crime, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The Supreme Court recently finalized the 25-year prison sentence against the man, who had appealed the appellate court's decision for "being too heavy."
The man was convicted of raping his own daughter over 277 occasions from 1985 until recently. The first incident took place when the daughter was just in second grade. She had tried escaping but failed multiple times, and endured four pregnancies and four termination operations.
The man also sexually assaulted his granddaughter, who was born of his daughter, for years. He denied all charges, saying that he was drunk.
The district court sentenced him to 25 years based on DNA testing and the consistency of the victims' testimonies. Both the defendant and the prosecution appealed. The man again denied his charges during the appellate court trial, saying that his daughter was "framing him because he denied her money."
"The victims' testimonies seem credible based on multiple data," ruled the appellate court. "The defendant also talks about his daughter like his spouse and suspects her relationship with men, which goes against common sense."
"The offense of raping his own daughter for 40 years instead of protecting and nurturing her, as well as the granddaughter, is especially heinous," added the ruling.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)