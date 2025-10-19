 Marines who shot dogs with BBs set for discharge without punishment
Marines who shot dogs with BBs set for discharge without punishment

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 12:55
A dog that was severely injured after two Marines shot multiple BBs, left, had one of its eyes removed as a result. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Two Marines who severely injured pet dogs by firing hundreds of BBs at them in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, are on track to be discharged without any disciplinary action. One of them was recently promoted to squad leader.
 
According to data received from the Marine Corps Investigation Unit by Rep. Park Eun-jung of the Rebuilding Korea Party on Friday, the two Marines are still serving in their units and have not faced disciplinary measures, despite being under investigation by military prosecutors for violating the Animal Protection Act. One is scheduled to be discharged in about 40 days, and the other in about 130 days. One of them has recently been appointed squad leader — a position responsible for enforcing discipline and leading other enlisted personnel.
 

Related Article

 
The two are accused of firing hundreds of BB rounds at three dogs tethered in the yard of a restaurant in Irun-myeon, Geoje, at around 1 a.m. on June 8 while on leave. They also allegedly threw rocks at the dogs. The attack left some of the animals with serious injuries, including one that required an eye to be removed.
 
In addition to charges under the Animal Protection Act, they face charges of aggravated destruction of property, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and unlawful entry. The Central Investigation Unit referred the case to military prosecutors on Oct. 2 with a recommendation for indictment.
 
The two were initially suspected of attacking four dogs, but CCTV footage failed to confirm an attack on one of them, so charges were only filed over three attacks. One of the dogs died the following day, but a medical record suggesting lymphoma — a malignant tumor — as the likely cause of death led investigators to exclude that case due to insufficient evidence.
 
CCTV footage shows two Marines shooting BB guns at dogs in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on June 8. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Under the Military Service Act, unless a suspect is placed under detention, there are no grounds to delay discharge. Also, no disciplinary action can be taken before indictment.
 
“Disciplinary measures should not hinge solely on whether someone is indicted,” Rep. Park said. “If the offense is clear and the nature of the crime is serious, prompt disciplinary action must be taken.”
 
“Appointing someone involved in such a brutal act to a leadership position sends the message that their behavior is acceptable,” added Park.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
