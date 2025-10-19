Pohang aims to establish local branch of Christ College Brecon
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 13:58
POHANG, North Gyeongsang — The potential establishment of an international school in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, is generating interest over the presence of a local campus of a foreign institution that would allow students to receive the same education and diploma without studying abroad, unlike foreign schools that impose restrictions on Korean nationals or special-purpose high schools designated by the Ministry of Education.
Pohang Mayor Lee Kang-deok and Pohang City Council Economic and Industry Committee Chair Lim Ju-hee visited Christ College Brecon (CCB), a British royal charter boarding school, on Tuesday to discuss plans for a Pohang international school, according to the city government.
Founded in 1541, CCB is a prestigious boarding school officially supported by the British royal family and known for its strong STEM curriculum and holistic education philosophy.
The Pohang delegation explained the city’s vision to develop a future-oriented international education hub in partnership with Postech and local research institutions. CCB responded by affirming its interest in a long-term partnership and shared details about its curriculum, values and historic legacy, according to the Pohang government. The delegation toured key facilities including classrooms, dormitories and the arts center.
Mayor Lee extended an invitation for CCB staff to visit Pohang in November and proposed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). According to the city government, CCB responded positively to the proposal and expressed its intent to establish a prestigious international school in Asia that reflects its tradition and educational philosophy.
CCB representatives are expected to conduct a site inspection of the planned 66,000-square-meter (16.3-acre) school site within the city’s so-called Pentacity urban development project and sign an MOU during their visit. The city plans to fast-track the process with a dedicated task force to achieve the goal of opening the school in 2029.
If the school opens as planned, it would become the first foreign educational institution in North Gyeongsang and a boarding-style global campus capable of recruiting students nationwide, Pohang officials said.
“Transforming Pohang from a steel-focused industrial city into a global hub of education, research and high-tech industries requires core infrastructure like this,” Mayor Lee said. “We are fully committed to bringing a world-class international school to Pohang.”
The planned school in Pentacity would be established under the Special Act on Designation and Management of Free Economic Zones. Currently, there are only three international schools in Korea established under that law — Daegu International School as well as Chadwick International and Calvin Manitoba International School, both located in Incheon’s Songdo district.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
