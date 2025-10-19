 Portable battery fire forces Incheon-bound Air China flight to divert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Portable battery fire forces Incheon-bound Air China flight to divert

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 14:51
A lithium battery catches fire inside an Air China airplane that departed from the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on Oct. 18, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Shanghai instead of Incheon, the initial destination. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A lithium battery catches fire inside an Air China airplane that departed from the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on Oct. 18, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Shanghai instead of Incheon, the initial destination. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
An Air China flight from Hangzhou to Incheon made an emergency landing in Shanghai on Saturday after a fire broke out in an overhead luggage compartment.
 
According to Air China and Chinese media outlets, Flight CA139 — an Airbus A321 — departed Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 11:05 a.m. after a fire was discovered in an overhead bin.
 

Related Article

 
The flight resumed after safety inspections and departed Shanghai at 3:03 p.m. and arrived at the Incheon International Airport at 5:34 p.m.
 
Footage shared on social media showed flames erupting from the overhead compartment as passengers screamed and flight attendants rushed to extinguish the fire.
 
One passenger described hearing a loud “bang” followed by flames.
 
Air China said in a statement that the fire was caused by a lithium battery that spontaneously combusted inside a passenger’s carry-on luggage. The cabin crew immediately followed emergency procedures, and no injuries were reported, according to Air China.
 
In response to a growing number of in-flight fires caused by portable batteries, Chinese authorities banned lithium batteries without China Compulsory Product Certification from carry-on luggage on domestic flights starting June 28.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags battery explosion airplane China

More in Social Affairs

Suspect arrested in case of student sent to Cambodia, found dead

Korea anticipates early winter chills as temperatures drop dramatically across the region

'Culinary Class Wars' chef Triple Star cleared of embezzlement

Portable battery fire forces Incheon-bound Air China flight to divert

Police probing 45 Koreans extradited from Cambodia for fraud

Related Stories

At least 5 dead, 19 injured after a chemical plant explodes in China, authorities say

Deep clean

Big bang

Checking the engines

Korean Air ending in-flight services earlier before landing amid concern over safety
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)