Portable battery fire forces Incheon-bound Air China flight to divert
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 14:51
An Air China flight from Hangzhou to Incheon made an emergency landing in Shanghai on Saturday after a fire broke out in an overhead luggage compartment.
According to Air China and Chinese media outlets, Flight CA139 — an Airbus A321 — departed Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 11:05 a.m. after a fire was discovered in an overhead bin.
The flight resumed after safety inspections and departed Shanghai at 3:03 p.m. and arrived at the Incheon International Airport at 5:34 p.m.
Footage shared on social media showed flames erupting from the overhead compartment as passengers screamed and flight attendants rushed to extinguish the fire.
One passenger described hearing a loud “bang” followed by flames.
Air China said in a statement that the fire was caused by a lithium battery that spontaneously combusted inside a passenger’s carry-on luggage. The cabin crew immediately followed emergency procedures, and no injuries were reported, according to Air China.
In response to a growing number of in-flight fires caused by portable batteries, Chinese authorities banned lithium batteries without China Compulsory Product Certification from carry-on luggage on domestic flights starting June 28.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)