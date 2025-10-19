 Recovery exceeds 50 percent following state data center fire
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 12:24
Officials move through the main gate of the National Information Resources Service’s Daejeon headquarters on Oct. 13. [JOONGANG ILBO]

More than 50 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Saturday.
 
As of 6 p.m., 367 out of 709 services affected by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 51.8 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 

Currently, 31 out of 40 "Grade 1" services, which are considered essential based on their impact and number of users, have been restored, they added.
 
The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day.
 

Yonhap
