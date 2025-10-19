Police probing 45 Koreans extradited from Cambodia for fraud

Korea anticipates early winter chills as temperatures drop dramatically across the region

Suspect arrested in case of student sent to Cambodia, found dead

Related Stories

'Frightening' photo allegedly of foreign passports in trash bin in Cambodia goes viral amid series of crimes targeting Koreans

Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia

Tortured student's death shared on Telegram months ago; channel operator says police acted 'too slowly'

Hey, don't blame us: Cambodian tourism industry, officials nonplussed by Korean response to scam crimes

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials